7 May 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello!

I fixed a few more Bugs and also approved the first 6 Levels for the Level Editor. I also improved the Level Editor a LOT! Its my dream feature to have a Level Editor and play your Levels so I will work a lot on the Level Editor in the Future. Here is what changed:

-> You can now play the first 6 Levels by worldwide Users on the "Level Server" Tab in the Level Editor
-> You can now add a tag to your Level when you save it (Tags like Dungeon, Platforming, Puzzle, Auto Runner etc.)
-> You can now rank the difficulty of your Level that other Players can choose if they want hard or easy Levels
-> A lot of Quality of Life Improvements. Just try it out and have fun ^^

Any more wishes? Im more than happy to add all your ideas! Also please only use English Language on Texts in your Levels since the Levels are international and I saw a lot of German-Only Levels.

Best regards,
Mateo

