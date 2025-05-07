Oracle healing spells are now much more powerful, especially at higher level. The duration of the Regeneration and Rest spells has also been increased slightly.

Sage attack spells now do more damage. Sages also gained the new spells "Crystallize" which turns the enemy to stone, and "Stoneskin" which gives an ally an armor bonus during combat. Their spells Create Armor, Enchant Armor, and Enchant Weapon now cost less mana.

Warriors now gain an extra attack every five levels instead of six. Thanks to JCServant for this suggestion (and others).

Fixed an issue where silencing a spellcasting enemy would cause combat to freeze if they tried to cast a spell and couldn't.

Fixed an issue where quests could be duplicated on the quest list. This was a particular problem with quests that could be triggered in more than one location, and if you looked closely at the duplicate entries, you'd see multiple entries with different locations.

A shield showing each character's individual armor class will now show in the corner of their portrait during combat.

If a character has more than one status effect, hovering over their portrait on the character sheet will show all of them. The "Drunk" effect has also been added as a visible status.

The Adventurer in Zakros now thanks you for listening to his tale. It was never meant to be a real quest, just some game lore.