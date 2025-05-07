Test Branch 1.0.77641 Test 2025-05-07
Design
Law changes:
-
Guilds now gives +10 money per specialist type per city instead of -10% Rebel chance
-
Freedom now gives -5% Rebel chance instead of +1 happiness per city
-
Calligraphy now gives +10 culture per city instead of +4 culture per library
-
Swapped Calligraphy and Iconography upkeep costs
-
Swapped Colonies and Serfdom upkeep costs
Other design changes:
-
Ruthless AI declares war on a winning player even if that player is not directly reachable
-
Ruthless AI gets more chances to conduct diplomacy when a player is close to winning
-
Ruthless AI now takes alliances and national ambitions into account for determining if a player is close to winning
-
The Old World premade map edits - boundaries slightly expanded, marshes added and resources redistributed
-
When a unit move cannot be completed because a lack of orders, a partial 1-tile move results in a unit swap, if possible
-
In Rise of Carthage scenario 3, Orator-recruited mercenaries now count as hired and contribute to the optional merc hiring goal
-
Drought effect tweaks (Wrath of Gods)
-
Occurrences that result in small seas (18 tiles or less) convert that water to lakes. Mainly affects Ebbing Sea mapscript (Wrath of Gods)
-
Occurrences can now cause terrain changes on improved tiles, as long as the improvement remains legal for that tile (Wrath of Gods)
New Events
14 new events added - 11 for base game and 3 for Behind the Throne DLC
-
A City Like No Other
-
Deadly Inheritance
-
I Love It When A Plan Comes Together!
-
New Front
-
No War Declaration
-
Not to Be Trusted
-
Offensive Remarks
-
Reaping the Whirlwind
-
The God Queen
-
Triple Cross!
-
Tutorial: Upgrade Mercenaries
-
No Longer of Use (x2) (Behind the Throne)
-
Support or Scheme (Behind the Throne)
Programming
-
Improved AI chokepoint management and attacks with high unit density
-
Memory allocation improvements
-
Occurrence terrain change refactor, now more mod friendly
-
Changed opinion-calculating functions to return a tuple
-
Event triggers can now have an arbitrary number of subjects
UI
-
Foreign city citizen and specialist numbers now shown if the city tile is visible
-
Foreign city tooltips no longer show defense and damaged state unless the city is visible
-
Jobs are no longer shown on foreign character tooltips, unless their unit is visible (for Generals) or player has an agent in the relevant city (for Governors)
-
Stacked worker count shown on tooltip even when not actively building an improvement
-
Added "Improvements (Special)" section to the Encyclopedia, to include non-buildable Improvements
-
Added dynamic helptext for Attribute effects and tweaked Attribute helptext
-
Added Prosperity to Wrath of Gods setup
Bugs Fixed
-
Fixed occurrence notification localization when playing MP with players using different languages
-
Fixed tech names not showing up on cards in some languages
-
Fixed changing a tile improvement affecting city build queue specialists on other tiles
-
Fixed character card not selecting tribe leader
-
Fixed occurrence overlay getting stuck in some cases
-
Fixed temporary overlays not getting cleared when blocking popups are active
-
Fixed units being bounced by an Occurrence before taking damage from it
-
Fixed bug with Player.canEverHaveEffectCity
-
Fixed tile territory assignment in game editor
-
Fixed Grand Vizier interfering with automated unit management
-
Fixed camera zooming to fog when clicking foreign character with job
-
Fixed Towers giving extra height instead of extra range
-
Fixed movement bug that resulted in allied units not getting bounced out of your territory
-
Fixed some AI retreat confusion
-
Fixed promotion button icons not aligning to right of button
-
Fixed nation crest color issues
-
Fixed tooltip positioning issues with HUD scaling
-
Fixed missing source traits on some effectCity entries
-
Fixed Opulence project not granting family opinion bonus
-
Fixed tooltip for event options that marry away characters
-
Fixed Learn to Play ambitions not displaying correctly in Hall of Fame
-
Fixed mods not showing in Upload tab in some cases
-
Fixed map mod attributes not being checked in setup screen
-
Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 3 Epic Victory achievement sometimes not unlocking
-
Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 2 Tribal peace/truce/war missions
-
Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario issues with Urusalim not being a city site
-
Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile overlapping goals UI
-
Fixed unwanted VPs in The Hill scenario
-
Fixed "Wrath of Gods" map script showing with "show hidden map scripts" enabled and content not owned
-
Fixed occurrences causing rivers with deltas flowing into land tiles (Wrath of Gods)
-
Text and event fixes
Changed depots in test branch