7 May 2025 Build 18378996 Edited 7 May 2025 – 21:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Test Branch 1.0.77641 Test 2025-05-07

Design

Law changes:

  • Guilds now gives +10 money per specialist type per city instead of -10% Rebel chance

  • Freedom now gives -5% Rebel chance instead of +1 happiness per city

  • Calligraphy now gives +10 culture per city instead of +4 culture per library

  • Swapped Calligraphy and Iconography upkeep costs

  • Swapped Colonies and Serfdom upkeep costs

Other design changes:

  • Ruthless AI declares war on a winning player even if that player is not directly reachable

  • Ruthless AI gets more chances to conduct diplomacy when a player is close to winning

  • Ruthless AI now takes alliances and national ambitions into account for determining if a player is close to winning

  • The Old World premade map edits - boundaries slightly expanded, marshes added and resources redistributed

  • When a unit move cannot be completed because a lack of orders, a partial 1-tile move results in a unit swap, if possible

  • In Rise of Carthage scenario 3, Orator-recruited mercenaries now count as hired and contribute to the optional merc hiring goal

  • Drought effect tweaks (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences that result in small seas (18 tiles or less) convert that water to lakes. Mainly affects Ebbing Sea mapscript (Wrath of Gods)

  • Occurrences can now cause terrain changes on improved tiles, as long as the improvement remains legal for that tile (Wrath of Gods)

New Events

14 new events added - 11 for base game and 3 for Behind the Throne DLC

  • A City Like No Other

  • Deadly Inheritance

  • I Love It When A Plan Comes Together!

  • New Front

  • No War Declaration

  • Not to Be Trusted

  • Offensive Remarks

  • Reaping the Whirlwind

  • The God Queen

  • Triple Cross!

  • Tutorial: Upgrade Mercenaries

  • No Longer of Use (x2) (Behind the Throne)

  • Support or Scheme (Behind the Throne)

Programming

  • Improved AI chokepoint management and attacks with high unit density

  • Memory allocation improvements

  • Occurrence terrain change refactor, now more mod friendly

  • Changed opinion-calculating functions to return a tuple

  • Event triggers can now have an arbitrary number of subjects

UI

  • Foreign city citizen and specialist numbers now shown if the city tile is visible

  • Foreign city tooltips no longer show defense and damaged state unless the city is visible

  • Jobs are no longer shown on foreign character tooltips, unless their unit is visible (for Generals) or player has an agent in the relevant city (for Governors)

  • Stacked worker count shown on tooltip even when not actively building an improvement

  • Added "Improvements (Special)" section to the Encyclopedia, to include non-buildable Improvements

  • Added dynamic helptext for Attribute effects and tweaked Attribute helptext

  • Added Prosperity to Wrath of Gods setup

Bugs Fixed

  • Fixed occurrence notification localization when playing MP with players using different languages

  • Fixed tech names not showing up on cards in some languages

  • Fixed changing a tile improvement affecting city build queue specialists on other tiles

  • Fixed character card not selecting tribe leader

  • Fixed occurrence overlay getting stuck in some cases

  • Fixed temporary overlays not getting cleared when blocking popups are active

  • Fixed units being bounced by an Occurrence before taking damage from it

  • Fixed bug with Player.canEverHaveEffectCity

  • Fixed tile territory assignment in game editor

  • Fixed Grand Vizier interfering with automated unit management

  • Fixed camera zooming to fog when clicking foreign character with job

  • Fixed Towers giving extra height instead of extra range

  • Fixed movement bug that resulted in allied units not getting bounced out of your territory

  • Fixed some AI retreat confusion

  • Fixed promotion button icons not aligning to right of button

  • Fixed nation crest color issues

  • Fixed tooltip positioning issues with HUD scaling

  • Fixed missing source traits on some effectCity entries

  • Fixed Opulence project not granting family opinion bonus

  • Fixed tooltip for event options that marry away characters

  • Fixed Learn to Play ambitions not displaying correctly in Hall of Fame

  • Fixed mods not showing in Upload tab in some cases

  • Fixed map mod attributes not being checked in setup screen

  • Fixed Rise of Carthage scenario 3 Epic Victory achievement sometimes not unlocking

  • Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario 2 Tribal peace/truce/war missions

  • Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile scenario issues with Urusalim not being a city site

  • Fixed Pharaohs of the Nile overlapping goals UI

  • Fixed unwanted VPs in The Hill scenario

  • Fixed "Wrath of Gods" map script showing with "show hidden map scripts" enabled and content not owned

  • Fixed occurrences causing rivers with deltas flowing into land tiles (Wrath of Gods)

  • Text and event fixes

Changed depots in test branch

Windows 64-bit Ten Crowns Windows Content Depot 597181
macOS 64-bit Ten Crowns OSX Content Depot 597182
Linux 64-bit Old World Linux Content Depot 597183
