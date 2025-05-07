Law changes:

Calligraphy now gives +10 culture per city instead of +4 culture per library

Freedom now gives -5% Rebel chance instead of +1 happiness per city

Guilds now gives +10 money per specialist type per city instead of -10% Rebel chance

Other design changes:

Ruthless AI declares war on a winning player even if that player is not directly reachable

Ruthless AI gets more chances to conduct diplomacy when a player is close to winning

Ruthless AI now takes alliances and national ambitions into account for determining if a player is close to winning

The Old World premade map edits - boundaries slightly expanded, marshes added and resources redistributed

When a unit move cannot be completed because a lack of orders, a partial 1-tile move results in a unit swap, if possible

In Rise of Carthage scenario 3, Orator-recruited mercenaries now count as hired and contribute to the optional merc hiring goal

Drought effect tweaks (Wrath of Gods)

Occurrences that result in small seas (18 tiles or less) convert that water to lakes. Mainly affects Ebbing Sea mapscript (Wrath of Gods)