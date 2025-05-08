On this public holiday, I’ve just released the final constellation update before the official launch of the game. And with it, the first gameplay loop comes full circle ! 🎉

Here’s a summary of the new constellations :

Idle 4h : Increases offline working time from 1 hour to 4 hours.

Idle 12h : Increases offline working time from 4 hours to 12 hours.

Idle 24h : Increases offline working time from 12 hours to 24 hours.

Idle Reward x2 : Doubles villagers' work efficiency when you're not watching them.

Idle Reward x3 : Your villagers become ultra-devout 🙏 and work at 300% efficiency when you're away.

Rebirth : Gives you a second life filled with wisdom. Each level is converted into wisdom points, massively boosting your villagers', and your own, harvesting power!

As you can tell, the Rebirth system has arrived, in my own unique style, of course. That said, I strongly advise against triggering one for now… it's risky ! 😅

Also, I’ve removed the “make villagers stupid” button, it only caused confusion and served no real purpose. I’ve finished reworking all constellation visuals as well. ✨

I hope you enjoy this update !

As a side note, there won't be a multiplayer update just yet. I’m already working on it in parallel thanks to your feedback. Now I just have to polish the overall game atmosphere with improvements to the interface, sounds, and more.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3468430/