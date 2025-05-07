 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18378954 Edited 7 May 2025 – 20:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • added more instruction to "open terminal" tutorial step
  • removed command line
  • can no longer walk through windows above camp
  • cursor alt tab lock works better now
  • input for select and back on cellphone now pop up the first week.
  • moved up hammock letter from sister and added that it lets you sleep half a day.
  • can no longer get stuck on that one log

