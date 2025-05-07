- added more instruction to "open terminal" tutorial step
- removed command line
- can no longer walk through windows above camp
- cursor alt tab lock works better now
- input for select and back on cellphone now pop up the first week.
- moved up hammock letter from sister and added that it lets you sleep half a day.
- can no longer get stuck on that one log
playtest-0.1.3
