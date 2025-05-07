 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18378809 Edited 7 May 2025 – 19:26:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

What’s New?

A fresh new track has arrived: "Finero Pit"!

This one comes with a fiery twist: barrels that launch flames! 🔥
So watch your driving and steer clear of those flaming surprises!


Complete List of Changes

Here's everything that's been updated:

Improvements

  • New Track: "Finero Pit"

  • Smaller improvements

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a global lighting issue, which was mainly in the night races noticeable

What’s Coming Next?

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be diving into some Unity experiments and exploring new ideas. Stay tuned!

Want to be the first to know what’s coming?
Join our Discord community:

Changed files in this update

