What’s New?
A fresh new track has arrived: "Finero Pit"!
This one comes with a fiery twist: barrels that launch flames! 🔥
So watch your driving and steer clear of those flaming surprises!
Complete List of Changes
Here's everything that's been updated:
Improvements
New Track: "Finero Pit"
Smaller improvements
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a global lighting issue, which was mainly in the night races noticeable
What’s Coming Next?
Over the next few weeks, I’ll be diving into some Unity experiments and exploring new ideas. Stay tuned!
