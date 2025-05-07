What’s New?

A fresh new track has arrived: "Finero Pit"!

This one comes with a fiery twist: barrels that launch flames! 🔥

So watch your driving and steer clear of those flaming surprises!





Complete List of Changes

Here's everything that's been updated:

Improvements

New Track: "Finero Pit"

Smaller improvements

Bug Fixes

Fixed a global lighting issue, which was mainly in the night races noticeable

What’s Coming Next?

Over the next few weeks, I’ll be diving into some Unity experiments and exploring new ideas. Stay tuned!

Want to be the first to know what’s coming?

Join our Discord community: