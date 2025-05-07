Wear red shoes and run till the end of earth!
Hello, I'm Koil from Madmud Studio.
The game has been updated mid-sized, and the changes are as follows.
Bug Fixed
- Fixed bugs about "Fullscreen" setting.
- Fixed bugs about force fullscreen mode when select menu with cursor.
- Fixed bugs about the wind fireball that doesn't work.
- Fixed sfx crashes when setting sfx volume to 0.
- Now totems will not be pushed by both player and enemy.
- Now the press will not push player.
- Fixed the bug about upgrade gauge image.
- Now enemies will not spawn in the wall.
- Fixed the bug about hit effect position.
- Now you can't pick ability double.
- Now the screen will not shake when in ability select.
- Reinforced wall through lock mechanism
Changed
- Lower the [Attack increase Condition] cost.
- Buffed [Attack increase Condition], [Speed increase Value] with increasing number of effect by upgrade level.
- Made survivor and hardcore mode easier by increasing enemy spawn cooltime.
- Changed fixed moving enemy's apparance.
- Increased [Oil] ability's remain time, and decreased the size of [Oil] ability.
- Now [Oil] will spawn during 1 sec per 3 sec.
- Changed the speed of exp ball's chase speed
Changed files in this update