Wear red shoes and run till the end of earth!

Hello, I'm Koil from Madmud Studio.

The game has been updated mid-sized, and the changes are as follows.

Bug Fixed

Fixed bugs about "Fullscreen" setting.

Fixed bugs about force fullscreen mode when select menu with cursor.

Fixed bugs about the wind fireball that doesn't work.

Fixed sfx crashes when setting sfx volume to 0.

Now totems will not be pushed by both player and enemy.

Now the press will not push player.

Fixed the bug about upgrade gauge image.

Now enemies will not spawn in the wall.

Fixed the bug about hit effect position.

Now you can't pick ability double.

Now the screen will not shake when in ability select.

Reinforced wall through lock mechanism

Changed