 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18378794 Edited 7 May 2025 – 20:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Wear red shoes and run till the end of earth!
Hello, I'm Koil from Madmud Studio.
The game has been updated mid-sized, and the changes are as follows.

Bug Fixed
  • Fixed bugs about "Fullscreen" setting.
  • Fixed bugs about force fullscreen mode when select menu with cursor.
  • Fixed bugs about the wind fireball that doesn't work.
  • Fixed sfx crashes when setting sfx volume to 0.
  • Now totems will not be pushed by both player and enemy.
  • Now the press will not push player.
  • Fixed the bug about upgrade gauge image.
  • Now enemies will not spawn in the wall.
  • Fixed the bug about hit effect position.
  • Now you can't pick ability double.
  • Now the screen will not shake when in ability select.
  • Reinforced wall through lock mechanism
Changed
  • Lower the [Attack increase Condition] cost.
  • Buffed [Attack increase Condition], [Speed increase Value] with increasing number of effect by upgrade level.
  • Made survivor and hardcore mode easier by increasing enemy spawn cooltime.
  • Changed fixed moving enemy's apparance.
  • Increased [Oil] ability's remain time, and decreased the size of [Oil] ability.
  • Now [Oil] will spawn during 1 sec per 3 sec.
  • Changed the speed of exp ball's chase speed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3660141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link