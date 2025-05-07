 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18378772 Edited 7 May 2025 – 19:19:14 UTC by Wendy Share
The following issues have been fixed:

  • Fixed an issue where death during a session was impossible.

  • Fixed incorrect display of ability UI at the start of a session.

  • Added energy refill orbs on "Grim Tales" difficulty.

  • Adjusted Alice's energy regeneration on "Grim Tales" difficulty.

  • Updated enemy movement paths.

  • Tweaked enemy shader — now enemies stand out more clearly against the environment.

  • Rebalanced character abilities.

  • Fixed missing attack, death, and damage sounds for enemies.

  • Chests no longer appear between waves; if a chest is not collected before the wave ends, it disappears.

  • Notifications now display correctly.

