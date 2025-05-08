Recruits!
Update v2.1.1 is now available for download. This update is a small set of fixes for problems players have been experiencing and a possible fix for stuttering on player connections.
Before deploying, be sure to clear your cache before joining a server for a smooth operation. Stay sharp out there!
-
Deploying a possible fix for stutters on player connect.
-
Fixed friendly tanks blocking Spawn Tents and Rallys.
-
Fixed the animation of players exiting the AT gun.
-
Fixed British hand grenades exploding in players' hands when running forward.
-
Fixed the Radio Filter effect.
-
Made changes to Admin Warnings like Team Kills and other messages stand out more.
Changed files in this update