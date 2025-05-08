 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18378760 Edited 8 May 2025 – 17:32:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Recruits!

Update v2.1.1 is now available for download. This update is a small set of fixes for problems players have been experiencing and a possible fix for stuttering on player connections.

Before deploying, be sure to clear your cache before joining a server for a smooth operation. Stay sharp out there!

  • Deploying a possible fix for stutters on player connect.

  • Fixed friendly tanks blocking Spawn Tents and Rallys.

  • Fixed the animation of players exiting the AT gun.

  • Fixed British hand grenades exploding in players' hands when running forward.

  • Fixed the Radio Filter effect.

  • Made changes to Admin Warnings like Team Kills and other messages stand out more.

