8 May 2025 Build 18378695 Edited 8 May 2025 – 01:06:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Reverted back to v1.3.5 until I can fully debug the soft lock issue

(Certain bugs may be back. Those will also be fixed at the same time the soft lock issue is)

