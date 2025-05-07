 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18378674 Edited 7 May 2025 – 19:52:12 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Peter Shorts' big birthday update is almost ready! You can opt-into the public_beta branch to try it out!

Enter the door titled PLAY ONLINE (to the left of the title) to create/join a lobby.

All game modes are supported, including VS mode, Story mode, and all the side-games. All modes and characters will be temporarily unlocked when playing online.

Please send any bug reports to the megathread on the Steam Community forum, or in the comments on this post.

Full patch notes will be available once the update is pushed to the main branch.

Changed depots in public_beta branch

View more data in app history for build 18378674
Depot 2352641
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link