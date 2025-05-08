🌎 Tower Dominion is Now Live Worldwide! 🚀

After months of relentless development and invaluable feedback from our amazing community, Tower Dominion has officially launched! 🎉 Get ready for the ultimate tower defense rogue-like experience, now available in 10 languages!

⚔️ Choose Your Path: Command 3 powerful factions and lead 30 mighty heroes across 3 diverse biomes.

🌐 Strategize Your Battlefield: Design your own map—craft the enemy’s path, place defensive terrain, and build the ultimate fortress.

🛡️ Defend with Precision: Master over 50+ defense towers, each with unique upgrades and available in limited quantities—strategic choices are key.

🔥 Endless Replay Value: Experiment with different factions, heroes, and tower combinations, and challenge yourself across 5 difficulty modes—every run is a new adventure.

This is just the beginning. Whether you’re a seasoned tactician or a daring newcomer, your adventure in Tower Dominion starts now. The battlefield is yours—will you rise as a legend? 🌟

🎮 Play Now and Show Us Your Best Strategies! 🚀