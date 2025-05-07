- [Fix] Issue with rare blocking tile
- [Fix] Soul Ascension issue with loot vanishing when putting a character before collecting gains
- [Fix] Issue with undodgeable telegraph spells
- [Fix] Verbal skills become unselected when silenced
- [Fix] Stealth will not be removed by procs
- [Fix] Advantage system fix (offense / defense advantage/disadvantage rework)
- [Fix] Can no longer interact when incapacitated
- [Fix] UI keybind panel issue
- [Fix] Some keybind not saving in languages other than English
- [Fix] Combat log formatting (minor)
- [Fix] Top bar not being shown in windowed mode
- [Fix] Bone collector roll attack is interrupted when immobilized
- [Fix] Unselect skills when incapacitated
- [Fix] Soul Ascension unidentified gems
- [Fix] Drinking a potion cannot be resisted
- [Fix] Issue with Stone Beast's petrify that would cast an AOE
- [Fix] Trap disarm exploit fix tentative
- [Fix] Always guaranteed 3 picks for Randomator III recipe
- [Fix] Better support for modifier keys in keybinds
- [Fix] Using a skill will attune that equipment
- [Fix] Tooltip edge cases issues
- [Fix] Z-order issue with deco elements in Labs challenge room
- [Fix] Randomator supports smart transfer
- [Fix] Issue with monster stuck eating forever
- [Fix] Some status could be removed after a rest (like Fluctuation)
- [Fix] Soul Ascension gains goes to main inventory first then stash
- [New] Visual Support for 3 digits
- [New] Friendly creatures can now trigger traps
- [New] Added alternative keybind supports
Patch Notes EA 0.17.0.12462
Update notes via Steam Community
