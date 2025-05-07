 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18378602
  • [Fix] Issue with rare blocking tile
  • [Fix] Soul Ascension issue with loot vanishing when putting a character before collecting gains
  • [Fix] Issue with undodgeable telegraph spells
  • [Fix] Verbal skills become unselected when silenced
  • [Fix] Stealth will not be removed by procs
  • [Fix] Advantage system fix (offense / defense advantage/disadvantage rework)
  • [Fix] Can no longer interact when incapacitated
  • [Fix] UI keybind panel issue
  • [Fix] Some keybind not saving in languages other than English
  • [Fix] Combat log formatting (minor)
  • [Fix] Top bar not being shown in windowed mode
  • [Fix] Bone collector roll attack is interrupted when immobilized
  • [Fix] Unselect skills when incapacitated
  • [Fix] Soul Ascension unidentified gems
  • [Fix] Drinking a potion cannot be resisted
  • [Fix] Issue with Stone Beast's petrify that would cast an AOE
  • [Fix] Trap disarm exploit fix tentative
  • [Fix] Always guaranteed 3 picks for Randomator III recipe
  • [Fix] Better support for modifier keys in keybinds
  • [Fix] Using a skill will attune that equipment
  • [Fix] Tooltip edge cases issues
  • [Fix] Z-order issue with deco elements in Labs challenge room
  • [Fix] Randomator supports smart transfer
  • [Fix] Issue with monster stuck eating forever
  • [Fix] Some status could be removed after a rest (like Fluctuation)
  • [Fix] Soul Ascension gains goes to main inventory first then stash
  • [New] Visual Support for 3 digits
  • [New] Friendly creatures can now trigger traps
  • [New] Added alternative keybind supports

