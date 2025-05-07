Fixed bug where cosmetics were not showing up at store on Quest and Pico.
Fixed bug where opening LIV camera caused the camera to bug out.
Fixed player names all saying "playername" in Voice Chat, and names in Servers List.
V2.21.2 Patch
Update notes via Steam Community
