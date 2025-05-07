 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18378563 Edited 7 May 2025 – 18:59:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed bug where cosmetics were not showing up at store on Quest and Pico.
Fixed bug where opening LIV camera caused the camera to bug out.
Fixed player names all saying "playername" in Voice Chat, and names in Servers List.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2233581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link