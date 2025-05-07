This update adds the following...
Gazelle SA-341B HERO exterior model and colour schemes are now available. SA-342L and SA-349 will be getting their upgraded models/skins shortly ːsteamhappyː
Fixed a bug which would cause your wingman to target friendlies!
Fixed a bug which would cause bullets to impact an "invisible shield" around infantry.
Increased the distance before distant terrain starts having its colliders culled. This is to prevent TOR from pinging you through the terrain!
Destroyed units no longer continue to move their turrets or spin their radar dishes.
Artillery now has a maximum range of 12km instead of 4km. This means you can call it in on any target that you have line of sight to. Eventually this will be upgraded so that you can call it in from either the TSD or Planning Map screen allowing you to target units which you don't have line of sight.
This may become over powered so I will also implement a maximum distance from any allied base to simulate artillery units stationed there until I get some artillery unit models in game.
You will now be penalized for destroying allied units. Negative mission scores will reduce your pilot's XP and could potentially lead to a reduction in rank! ːcoolstar2022ː
Upgraded the custom texture system so it can handle Base Maps, Metallic Maps and Normal Maps
Updated the targeting pod system so that it will identify targets even when not locked.
Targeting pod will now show "GROUND" if it is pointing at the ground.
Updated a lot of the weapon meshes to use the new LOD system which should result in better looking models with less obvious "pop-in" and slightly lower poly count over all, probably won't make much difference to FPS at the moment but all these little savings will add up over time. ːsteamhappyː
Updated the raycasting collision system to handle missile objects and work with variable speed objects.
All missiles now use the raycasting collision system apart from the Sidearm as that still needs a collider to receive radar pings (although I will fix that shortly).
Fixed a bug that was causing the VADS to sometimes fall through the world!
Changed depots in sectorsystem branch