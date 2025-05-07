This update adds the following...

Gazelle SA-341B HERO exterior model and colour schemes are now available. SA-342L and SA-349 will be getting their upgraded models/skins shortly ːsteamhappyː

Fixed a bug which would cause your wingman to target friendlies!

Fixed a bug which would cause bullets to impact an "invisible shield" around infantry.

Increased the distance before distant terrain starts having its colliders culled. This is to prevent TOR from pinging you through the terrain!

Destroyed units no longer continue to move their turrets or spin their radar dishes.