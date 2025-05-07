 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18378164 Edited 7 May 2025 – 18:19:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.

Changes

  • Fixed a bug where Humphrey would sometimes immediately take damage when pressing the Retry button

  • Fixed a typo in the European-Portuguese translation

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3385371
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3385372
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3385373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link