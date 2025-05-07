The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Changes
-
Fixed a bug where Humphrey would sometimes immediately take damage when pressing the Retry button
-
Fixed a typo in the European-Portuguese translation
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The game has been patched to fix a few bugs.
Fixed a bug where Humphrey would sometimes immediately take damage when pressing the Retry button
Fixed a typo in the European-Portuguese translation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update