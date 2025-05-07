Fixed an issue where death during a session was impossible.

Fixed incorrect display of ability UI at the start of a session.

Added energy refill orbs on "Grim Tales" difficulty.

Adjusted Alice's energy regeneration on "Grim Tales" difficulty.

Updated enemy movement paths.

Tweaked enemy shader — now enemies stand out more clearly against the environment.

Rebalanced character abilities.

Fixed missing attack, death, and damage sounds for enemies.

Chests no longer appear between waves; if a chest is not collected before the wave ends, it disappears.