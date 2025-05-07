The following issues have been fixed:
Fixed an issue where death during a session was impossible.
Fixed incorrect display of ability UI at the start of a session.
Added energy refill orbs on "Grim Tales" difficulty.
Adjusted Alice's energy regeneration on "Grim Tales" difficulty.
Updated enemy movement paths.
Tweaked enemy shader — now enemies stand out more clearly against the environment.
Rebalanced character abilities.
Fixed missing attack, death, and damage sounds for enemies.
Chests no longer appear between waves; if a chest is not collected before the wave ends, it disappears.
Notifications now display correctly.
