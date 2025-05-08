Hello, Maximum Football community!

Today we’ve released a hotfix on Steam and Xbox to resolve an issue affecting Spectate mode. CPU vs. CPU matches can now be watched without interruption.

We’re also tracking a pump‑fake bug that causes quarterbacks to get stuck pump‑faking on every pass attempt. A second hotfix is being test for release as early as tomorrow to address this pump‑fake issue alongside several other user‑reported bugs, including:

Requesting timeouts at the end of quarters

Unintended clock behavior in specific game situations

Day/night options not appearing

If you encounter the pump‑fake bug before tomorrow’s update, simply attempt another pump fake (hold LT + a receiver icon). This will reset the quarterback’s animation and allow normal passing.

Thank you for your ongoing feedback and patience. We’re committed to making Maximum Football the best it can be—stay tuned for more improvements!

— The Maximum Football Team