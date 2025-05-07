Thanks to all the players already letting their haunted heart beat in their new sinister domain!
Time for a first patch.
If you've encountered any other bugs or crashes, you're always welcome to log them in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look at them tomorrow!
V1.01
Fixed Bugs
-
Fixed Pinpricks cost to not reset when Banished or Sacrificed.
-
Disabled Mouse Smoothing.
Changes
-
Prevent pathfinders from going straight into the heart the turn after they spawn by implementing an idle turn.
-
Unlock Bell Crush at level 5 instead of level 10.
-
Added invalid target and not enough AP messages when playing invalid cards.
-
Added notification icon for new unlocked items in the collection.
-
Credits expanded and added speed up when left mouse button is held down.
And again, a big thank you ❤️
