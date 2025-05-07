 Skip to content

7 May 2025
Thanks to all the players already letting their haunted heart beat in their new sinister domain!

Time for a first patch.

If you've encountered any other bugs or crashes, you're always welcome to log them in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look at them tomorrow!

V1.01
Fixed Bugs

  • Fixed Pinpricks cost to not reset when Banished or Sacrificed.

  • Disabled Mouse Smoothing.

Changes

  • Prevent pathfinders from going straight into the heart the turn after they spawn by implementing an idle turn.

  • Unlock Bell Crush at level 5 instead of level 10.

  • Added invalid target and not enough AP messages when playing invalid cards.

  • Added notification icon for new unlocked items in the collection.

  • Credits expanded and added speed up when left mouse button is held down.

And again, a big thank you ❤️

