Thanks to all the players already letting their haunted heart beat in their new sinister domain!

Time for a first patch.

If you've encountered any other bugs or crashes, you're always welcome to log them in the Steam Discussions, we'll have a look at them tomorrow!

V1.01

Fixed Bugs

Fixed Pinpricks cost to not reset when Banished or Sacrificed.

Disabled Mouse Smoothing.

Changes

Prevent pathfinders from going straight into the heart the turn after they spawn by implementing an idle turn.

Unlock Bell Crush at level 5 instead of level 10.

Added invalid target and not enough AP messages when playing invalid cards.

Added notification icon for new unlocked items in the collection.

Credits expanded and added speed up when left mouse button is held down.

And again, a big thank you ❤️