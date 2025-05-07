 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18377911 Edited 7 May 2025 – 18:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Inventory on the main screen is now sorted

  • Crafting help files have been added. Please check them out - crafting is quite complex.

