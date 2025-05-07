Changes
-
Inventory on the main screen is now sorted
-
Crafting help files have been added. Please check them out - crafting is quite complex.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Inventory on the main screen is now sorted
Crafting help files have been added. Please check them out - crafting is quite complex.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update