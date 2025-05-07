Alright Mercenaries, listen up!

It’s time for us to wrap up the early access of HiveCorp.

We’d like to start off by apologizing for the delay. HiveCorp has been developed during our spare time, and being no more than two developers there is only so much you can do. Balancing work and personal life while also trying to develop a game is no easy task. Unfortunately that and other technicalities made it almost impossible for us to get all the work done that we wanted. That being said, we are still very happy with what we accomplished. We are very grateful for everyone that has played the game and all the support!

It has been super fun to see you all trying to figure out all of the ultimate weapon combos and blast through thousands upon thousands of robots!

Changes in 1.0

New Features

The final mission is live.

All Extermination missions are now live.

All Ghosts are now in the game.

Several achievements have been added.

Game Changes

Blitz Mode is now unlocked after beating Void Runner instead of Paleography.

Blitz Mode now removes Campaign Dialogues.

All Equipment has undergone a balancing update.

Several Permanent Upgrades have had their Max Tier increased.

Gabriel's phase 2 difficulty has been slightly increased.

Ghost’s Countershot Shield's duration has been reduced from 6 sec to 4 sec.

Ghost’s Countershot Shield can now only activate every 0.1sec instead of on every shot.

Servitus has been revamped.

Energy Orbs now show where they need to go.

Energy Orbs now move slightly faster.

Quests that need an Energy Orb have had their activation radius slightly increased.

Cannoneer projectiles are now visually slightly bigger and move slightly slower.

Corroders now drop 2 corrosive canisters instead of 3.

Oil Projectiles from Oiler Bots are now visually much bigger and have a smoke trail.

Tesla Backpack now aims even more accurately to increase its single target damage.

Mineral Mines now grant slightly more Minerals.

Engineer Perk now unlocks after completing 8 quests in a single run instead of 14.

Data Collectors now grant more experience upon completion.

Deterioration has been removed from the game.

Saw’s blades have had their speed and hitbox sizes slightly reduced.

Champions in Survival mode have had their health greatly reduced.

Champion waves in Survival mode now continue to spawn enemies, but at a drastically reduced rate.

Bug Fixes

Fixed several bugs related to Unreal 4.27’s Audio that could result in a crash.

Fixed a bug related to Unreal 4.27’s RHI (DX12) that could result in a crash.

Fixed a bug where some penetrating projectiles didn’t penetrate as intended.

Dialogue texts now print as intended.

It’s no longer possible to roll upgrades past their maximum tier.

Monarch’s Shield Destroyer should no longer spawn inside the environment.

Slither now attacks a bit slower and moves as intended.

Ultra Weapons are no longer rolled more than once.

Enemies should no longer spawn inside any environment.

Fixed a rendering bug that caused environmental shadows to also have see-through.

Offscreen indicators should now be more precise.

Choosing a Level Up Upgrade will now always play sounds as intended.

Choosing a Weapon Talent will now play sounds as intended.

Mining quests should no longer spawn Oilers if they are colliding.

Driller quests now spawn fire as intended.

Fixed a bug where some weapons didn’t play their respective sounds upon being fired.

Music is no longer abruptly paused when leveling up.

Fixed several issues with the Equipment Ban Menu.

Pause Menu now opens and closes as intended when pressing Escape.

Mouse now correctly hides as long as you’re not actively browsing any menu.

Slot Machine sound is now a SFX instead of Music.

Polish

Main Menu trophies added for completing Trailblazer, Paleography, Hypothermia and Void Runner.

Main Menu trophies added for killing Hive Bots (5k, 50k, 100k, 250k, 500k, 1m).

Main Menu trophies added for collecting Minerals (5k, 50k, 100k, 250k, 500k, 1m).

Main Menu trophies added for collecting Charged Crystals (10, 50, 100, 250, 500).

Overhauled most of the UI to make it more coherent.

Overhauled several VFX.

Made hazards/warning zones color stand out more.

Added a point light to the player character.

Updated and improved SFX for all Bosses and Champions.

A lot of new SFX and adjustments to overall Sound.

Once again, we’d like to thank you all for playing our game and engaging in our community! It has been a blast seeing you all trying your best to beat and break the game!

/ Anjou & Veldt, Counterspell Studios