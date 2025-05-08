 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18377774 Edited 8 May 2025 – 14:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

**

Changelog

**

Game

🚀 Features

  • (Studio) Implemented particle systems support with playback options

  • (Modding) Implemented moddable character base meshes

  • (Shaders) Added baked and realtime GI support to new Shaders

  • (Shaders) [breaking] New shaders family to replace previous ubershaders

🐛 Bug Fixes

  • (Pause) Pausing is no longer allowed during loading to prevent being infinitely stuck loading while paused

  • (DataObject) Resolved some cases where saving a studio scene or a maker preset would fail

  • (Lighting) Adjusted title scene lighting and global illumination

  • (Shaders) Eye not appearing in UI when taking a screenshot

  • (Shaders) Eye distortion with highlight transparency

  • (Shaders) Eye part not disabling if texture color mode was selected

  • (Materials) [breaking] Upgraded all materials to use new shaders

