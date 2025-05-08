**
Changelog
**
Game
🚀 Features
-
(Studio) Implemented particle systems support with playback options
-
(Modding) Implemented moddable character base meshes
-
(Shaders) Added baked and realtime GI support to new Shaders
-
(Shaders) [breaking] New shaders family to replace previous ubershaders
🐛 Bug Fixes
-
(Pause) Pausing is no longer allowed during loading to prevent being infinitely stuck loading while paused
-
(DataObject) Resolved some cases where saving a studio scene or a maker preset would fail
-
(Lighting) Adjusted title scene lighting and global illumination
-
(Shaders) Eye not appearing in UI when taking a screenshot
-
(Shaders) Eye distortion with highlight transparency
-
(Shaders) Eye part not disabling if texture color mode was selected
-
(Materials) [breaking] Upgraded all materials to use new shaders
Changed files in this update