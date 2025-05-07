I am thrilled to announce that Daemonium is now localized into 12 new languages, making it more accessible than ever. This update includes text and UI localisation only, allowing players around the world to experience the horror in their native language.

The language can be selected from the new dropdown at the top of the settings menu.

Newly supported languages:

Spanish (ES)

French (FR)

Portuguese (PT)

German (DE)

Italian (IT)

Irish (GA)

Chinese (Traditional) (ZH-HK)

Chinese (Simplified) (ZH-CN)

Japanese (JA)

Russian (RU)

Hebrew (HE)

Korean (KR)

Greek (GR)

Please note: all voice detection/audio features in Daemonium remain English-only at this time. Voice commands will continue to require English input to function correctly.

Also added in this release are the following minor updates: