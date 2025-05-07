 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 May 2025 Build 18377727 Edited 7 May 2025 – 19:26:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I am thrilled to announce that Daemonium is now localized into 12 new languages, making it more accessible than ever. This update includes text and UI localisation only, allowing players around the world to experience the horror in their native language.
The language can be selected from the new dropdown at the top of the settings menu.

Newly supported languages:

Spanish (ES)
French (FR)
Portuguese (PT)
German (DE)
Italian (IT)
Irish (GA)
Chinese (Traditional) (ZH-HK)
Chinese (Simplified) (ZH-CN)
Japanese (JA)
Russian (RU)
Hebrew (HE)
Korean (KR)
Greek (GR)

Please note: all voice detection/audio features in Daemonium remain English-only at this time. Voice commands will continue to require English input to function correctly.

Also added in this release are the following minor updates:

  1. Added text prompts to the game's tutorial to support the localisation update. This will enable players who don't understand the English audio instructions to complete the tutorial using written instructions.
  2. Lowered demon death sound effect at the end of an Exorcism.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2327141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link