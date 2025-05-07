 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18377676 Edited 7 May 2025 – 18:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Optimized and cleaned up game resources

  • Fixed 4:3 resolution support in dialogues

  • Fixed and updated character nameplates in dialogues

  • Updated music collection, player and added new tracks

  • Updated the TRUCK model in all mini-games!

  • Improved TRUCK controls in multiple mini-games

  • Updated background sounds in dialogues - now unique for each location

  • Fixed the Survival mini-game - should no longer have lag issues

