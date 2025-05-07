-
Optimized and cleaned up game resources
Fixed 4:3 resolution support in dialogues
Fixed and updated character nameplates in dialogues
Updated music collection, player and added new tracks
Updated the TRUCK model in all mini-games!
Improved TRUCK controls in multiple mini-games
Updated background sounds in dialogues - now unique for each location
Fixed the Survival mini-game - should no longer have lag issues
Version 1.6
Update notes via Steam Community
