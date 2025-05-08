0.92.26 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:
- Update closed playtester credits in-game
- Update button notification icons
- Fixed an issue where buildings could not be dismantled when the top of the building and platform overlapped
- Adjusted building stacking settings
- Fixed an issue where the storage shelf UI overlapped with the button prompts when the backpack capacity is low
- Fixed an issue where lights would remain on during daytime
- Fixed an issue where apply input during the startup screen could cause the program to become unresponsive
What We Have Been Working On
Doloc Town supports Steam Achievements, however, the system is under final testing phases and is expected to added over the upcoming days. Stay tuned!
Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback
If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net
Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.