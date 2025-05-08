0.92.26 Hotfix is now live on Steam! Below is the detailed changelist:

Update closed playtester credits in-game

Update button notification icons

Fixed an issue where buildings could not be dismantled when the top of the building and platform overlapped

Adjusted building stacking settings

Fixed an issue where the storage shelf UI overlapped with the button prompts when the backpack capacity is low

Fixed an issue where lights would remain on during daytime

Fixed an issue where apply input during the startup screen could cause the program to become unresponsive

What We Have Been Working On

Doloc Town supports Steam Achievements, however, the system is under final testing phases and is expected to added over the upcoming days. Stay tuned!

Report BUGs & Share Your Feedback

If you have encountered issues while playing or would like to share your feedback, please feel free to report it via our QA email at qa@logoi.net

Alternatively, you could also report it through our Early Access Report Form or join Doloc Town official Discord community and report it there.

