UPDATE 0.8.0

NEW ROOM AND ACCESS CARD

From two doors in the Machine et Storage area, you can access the new Machine Supply room. This new room is closed at the start of the match and needs to be opened with the new Access Card.

The room contains fast battery chargers and random extra supply for certain tasks, but also doubles down as extra hiding space, so be careful !

The access card spawn randomly across the map.

NEW ITEMS

Some machine junk spawn in the new room. These items have no task purpose but can be used to defend yourself. You can expect more of these in the future, matching every room !

C4 VISUAL OVERHAUL

The C4 has been updated visually, with a cleaner look and blast effect on detonation !

EASTER EGGS SOFT REMOVAL

It’s no longer Easter, but the eggs are cute so we are keeping them with a little twist.

Instead of a guaranteed spawn in the regular items space, eggs will rarely spawn across the map.

Eggs match the area color they spawn at, so we added 3 new egg variants !

ALARMS

Alarms now automatically turn off after 10 seconds.

FIXES

Fixed game icon not appearing properly (Unreal Engine logo was displaying instead).