7 May 2025 Build 18377417 Edited 8 May 2025 – 00:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
The servers are back online!
We apologize for the inconvenience and want to thank you for your patience!

Added: 5 new fast travel points to the first island (Dragon Rock, Lower Plains, Crab Island, Sunrise Cliffs, Central Broken Shores)
Updated: Increased EXP multiplier of Golem and Dragon Turtle from 2 to 4.
Updated: Increased Dragon Turtle inventory slots from 30 to 60
Updated: Increased Golem inventory slots from 30 to 45
Updated: EXP loss upon death has been reduced from 0.25 to 0.10 for flightless characters

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Draconia Windows Depot 1295901
Linux 64-bit Draconia Linux Depot 1295902
