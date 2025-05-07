The servers are back online!

We apologize for the inconvenience and want to thank you for your patience!

Added: 5 new fast travel points to the first island (Dragon Rock, Lower Plains, Crab Island, Sunrise Cliffs, Central Broken Shores)

Updated: Increased EXP multiplier of Golem and Dragon Turtle from 2 to 4.

Updated: Increased Dragon Turtle inventory slots from 30 to 60

Updated: Increased Golem inventory slots from 30 to 45

Updated: EXP loss upon death has been reduced from 0.25 to 0.10 for flightless characters