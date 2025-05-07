If you’re new to Crypterion, check the store page for a full rundown of its unique features and charm.

Patch Notes:

Thanks to Zebulan, x-calibar, D12, ScorpionZM for helping me find these corrections

The wishing fairy event previously locked up when thinking about lost items. You can now proceed.

Editing pass through Altear first date event with some corrections and added lines

Various text editing reported by players

Note: I'm currently doing a slow run through the game to catch other bugs or text corrections. Some parts I haven't played through in so long, it's like I'm enjoying my own game again for the first time.

