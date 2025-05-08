(Yes, I know I told you this was happening two days ago… but THIS time, it’s today😎)

We’re honestly so freakin’ excited (and a little nervous) to finally share it this with you. We've been working like maniacs on it, and we can’t wait to see what you think!! Quick reminder of what's inside (in case you didn’t read my last 12 messages 😅).

We've reworked tons of systems, added new content, balancing, small surprises and of course fixed a bunch of bugs, and hopefully made The Headliners even more fun, chaotic, and satisfying to play.

💵 Photos now give you real in-game cash — no more fixed payouts

🎯 Objectives are now per-run, not spread across 3 sessions

🛒 New shop in the lobby with gear, cameras, medkits, fireworks & more

🌉 New outside map: Brooklyn Bridge // and interiors too :)

🎒 Loot can now spawn inside AND outside

👽 New aliens, survivors, and NPCs

📸 Improved gallery UI + duplicate photo rework and feedback

📺 New end-of-run recap screen

🐛 Lots of bug fixes, performance boosts, and little surprises

We’ve also tweaked the difficulty since our beta to make things more balanced and fun—especially around money and early-game pressure. Let us know how it feels!

Thanks again everyone !!!

Have fun :)

— Lucas & Bruno 🚀