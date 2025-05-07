Changes
-
Vehicle parts can no long be damaged beyond repair. Every part can always be repaired.
-
House and vehicle paint does not run out. Paints can be recycled at any point.
-
When attaching parts the progess bar will be green and when removing parts the progress bar will be red.
-
Replaced the building for the parts store. Parts pickup area is now inside the building.
-
Replaced many signs around town.
-
Changed tiny pink truck that can be cut into scrap to a rusty vehicle frame.
-
Jump slightly higher.
-
Sober up faster when drunk.
-
Greater chance of finding vehicles around town.
-
Basic vehicle parts are dropped around town initially quicker with slightly more time between spawns.
Fix
-
Meat man menu closes when you walk away.
-
Van rear axle was named coupe rear axle.
-
Custom paint would come out black if you did not left click the color before purchase. Will now always provide the color that the purchase button is.
Changed files in this update