Changes

Vehicle parts can no long be damaged beyond repair. Every part can always be repaired.

House and vehicle paint does not run out. Paints can be recycled at any point.

When attaching parts the progess bar will be green and when removing parts the progress bar will be red.

Replaced the building for the parts store. Parts pickup area is now inside the building.

Replaced many signs around town.

Changed tiny pink truck that can be cut into scrap to a rusty vehicle frame.

Jump slightly higher.

Sober up faster when drunk.

Greater chance of finding vehicles around town.