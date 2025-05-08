NEW Slot: Aegis of Zeus! ⚡

Unleash the fury of the gods in Aegis of Zeus, the electrifying new slot in Vegas Infinite! This 3x5 powerhouse is packed with divine rewards. Land Aegis Symbols on reels 2 or 4 to trigger up to 15 Free Spins and feel the thunder strike. Want instant action? Use the Buy Bonus feature to charge straight into the bonus round. With jackpots from Mini to Grand, every spin is a shot at glory. Play now and let Zeus light up your luck! 🎰



Slots feedback adjustments 🎰

We’ve heard your feedback and made some key improvements to enhance your slots experience in this patch. Auto Spin amounts have returned, giving you the option to choose 25, 50, 100, 500, or 1000 spins. The Spin button now shows how many auto-spins you have left. We’ve also adjusted the visual effects for winning multipliers to make wins feel cleaner and more satisfying. An option to turn off win effects completely is coming soon.

Patch 156 Bug Fixes: