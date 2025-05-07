We at Troglobytes are thrilled to invite all players to get on board the RailGod and wander through the Lovecraftian world we crafted with so much love and passion! See you all in Hysterra, and remember: Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn!



The Dreamers have returned. The Endless Railways have carved a path throughout the world, and the RailGod has finally risen. The fight to reclaim Hysterra from the Great Old Ones has begun.



Once you were a Dreamer, traveling through the Dreamlands seeking a way to save humanity from the Great Old Ones, now, your planning has paid off and you have returned to the waking world, but you have not returned alone. The Endless Railways now binds the remaining human towns and cities, and the RailGod, a colossal, sentient locomotive that fuses Dreamworld and human technologies.

Now, you must travel across the shattered world of Hysterra, harvest power from the madness-infected monsters that now roam the world, and prepare to challenge the Great Old Ones!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3201910/RailGods_of_Hysterra

Survive a Lovecraftian Nightmare!

The Great Old Ones came, they saw, and they conquered. Humanity fell, and the Old Gods became the new rulers, infecting the world with their madness. But you are special, you were led by H.P. Lovecraft, who foresaw the return of the Great Old Ones, and so before they arrived, he led a chosen few to the Dreamlands in search of a way to fight back against the Old Gods. Now, you have returned to the waking world, and the way to fight back is through the RailGods!

Base Building, on Rails!

The RailGod serves as your base, she pulls wagons that you can develop into a unique roaming base. Build workstations, research technologies, hold prisoners captive, sacrifice them to the RailGod, and more!

Madness, Not Just a Debuff!

True to Lovecraftian lore, the biggest obstacles to overcome are not combat based, but madness. As you explore a world controlled by the Great Old Ones, you will feel your mind unravel as you struggle to understand the world around you. But, as one tied to the RailGod, madness can be power, for you can offer it to the RailGod, and in return she will grant you powers…but at what cost?

Singleplayer and Co-Op!

Whether you wish to take on the Great Old Ones alone, or join a team, the choice is yours. Play solo or with up to 4 other people (5 total) in the Co-Op mode.

A Warped and Unique World

Each stop along the Endless Railways brings new procedurally generated locations, giving you endless opportunities to explore the broken world of Hysterra and uncover its secrets.

EARLY ACCESS ROADMAP

The first blast of the RailGod's whistle has screamed across the Wastelands of Hysterra, and the wheels of our madness have begun to turn.

Early Access is but the first station on a far darker journey in our great campaign to cast down the Great Old Ones and reclaim the ruins of Hysterra from their writhing grip. The RailGod has awakened, but she is still growing!

We, the maintainers of the RailGod have already taken heed of your dreams and deliriums, shared during the demo, and we will continue to do so going forward. Development roars forward like a beast unchained, so gaze now upon what comes next!

When the demo was released into the waking world, we were overwhelmed by the passionate roar of your voices. Over five full pages were carved into the Steam Discussions, and we read through them all as if they were prophecies of the future. Your insights, wild speculations, praise, and criticisms have been devoured with gratitude, and it is thanks to you that the RailGod emerges ever stronger.

Perhaps you wish to take on the challenge not alone, but in a group?

If so, we encourage you to seek fellow Dreamers in our Co-Op subforum on Steam, or join us on Discord!

Those who make their way to our Discord will find a dedicated feedback forum, the special place for collecting feedback and bugs. This section is watched daily by our lurking team, so we encourage you to use this section to let us know what you think of the game. We have but one request to those who wish to do this: seek out the previous suggestions and see if someone else has brought up what you wish to write already. If so, don't start a new topic; support the one that exists already.

We created the Early Access Supporter Pack as a heartfelt thank-you to everyone who believes in our vision and wants to support the development of RailGods of Hysterra. It includes unique in-game items, digital artbook, OST, and a small token of our gratitude, signed by the team.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/3601390/RailGods_of_Hysterra__Early_Access_Supporter_Pack/

For the next two weeks, the game will be 10% off, and we’re also excited to announce a special bundle with ASKA, available during the same period!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/52533/RailGods_of_Hysterra_x_ASKA/

A special request to our fans!

Have you already felt the madness creeping in? Are the whispers starting to feel… familiar?

If you're enjoying RailGods of Hysterra for its unique kind of madness, share your thoughts and leave a review on Steam, the RailGod will be forever grateful!

Heed the whispers of the RailGods — your fate awaits!

