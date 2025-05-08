Bug fixes
-
Fixed companions randomly standing around and dialogue not working after looting an enemy
-
Fixed some cases of companions not following into the next room (especially while they're busy jumping over gaps)
-
Fixed Evelius Hunter flying backwards
-
Updated render order of enemy corpses: most items should now be rendered in front of corpses, making them easier to pick up
-
Fixed one blackscreen that happened when respawning in a room with a hammerguy
-
Evelius actually pauses dialogue when opening the ingame menu during the tutorial
-
Fixed weird item offsets when returning from the headroom
-
Trolls should no longer get stuck at ledges
-
Fixed pipe system breaking when directly equipping a barrel out of it
-
Fixed armors not being interactable anymore when removed from hooks by Randos
-
Fixed Hubert and Randos always dying when being sent into a room
