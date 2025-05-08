Fixed companions randomly standing around and dialogue not working after looting an enemy

Fixed some cases of companions not following into the next room (especially while they're busy jumping over gaps)

Fixed Evelius Hunter flying backwards

Updated render order of enemy corpses: most items should now be rendered in front of corpses, making them easier to pick up

Fixed one blackscreen that happened when respawning in a room with a hammerguy

Evelius actually pauses dialogue when opening the ingame menu during the tutorial

Fixed weird item offsets when returning from the headroom

Trolls should no longer get stuck at ledges

Fixed pipe system breaking when directly equipping a barrel out of it

Fixed armors not being interactable anymore when removed from hooks by Randos