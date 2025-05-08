 Skip to content

8 May 2025 Build 18376790 Edited 8 May 2025 – 21:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug fixes

  • Fixed companions randomly standing around and dialogue not working after looting an enemy

  • Fixed some cases of companions not following into the next room (especially while they're busy jumping over gaps)

  • Fixed Evelius Hunter flying backwards

  • Updated render order of enemy corpses: most items should now be rendered in front of corpses, making them easier to pick up

  • Fixed one blackscreen that happened when respawning in a room with a hammerguy

  • Evelius actually pauses dialogue when opening the ingame menu during the tutorial

  • Fixed weird item offsets when returning from the headroom

  • Trolls should no longer get stuck at ledges

  • Fixed pipe system breaking when directly equipping a barrel out of it

  • Fixed armors not being interactable anymore when removed from hooks by Randos

  • Fixed Hubert and Randos always dying when being sent into a room

Changed files in this update

Depot 1700271
  • Loading history…
