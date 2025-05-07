Hi all,
This one reimplements all missing scenarios from 0.127 over to 0.2 - with a few tweaks to take advantage of the flexibility added by the rewrites.
This update's for the 0.2 alpha, you'll have to opt-in to play it:
Changes
Reimplemented all missing scenarios from 0.127.
Made fuel tanks require larger hits to be set on fire. This should stop light spalling from creating fuel fires.
Ammo rack cookoff damage now scales with the quantity of propellant in the vehicle.
Fires now deal less damage the more extinguished they are, making them easier to put out.
Significantly increased the radius illuminated by muzzle flashes.
Lowered the brightness of muzzle flashes.
Halved the length of the light flash from muzzle flashes.
Shell impacts now apply force to the hit vehicle.
Replaced all scenario splash images.
Added separate splash images for custom battles map selection.
Fixes
- Spare wheels now default to the air tyre model if the vehicle has no powertrain.
Scenario Tweaks
No Tank's Land
Objective changed from 'Destroy 75% of enemy artillery' to 'Cross no man's land'.
Moved the vehicle editor closer to the front.
Moved artillery back by several kilometres to more realistic ranges.
Removed allied artillery.
Removed crossing boards from the enemy trenches.
Replaced enemy AT guns with designs more suitable for the era. Designed by Nirrti from the community.
Taiga
Objective is now to get past several well-concealed AT guns.
It's now a solo mission, you're limited to one vehicle.
It now has a heavy fuel requirement, with a long distance travelled since the last refuel.
Ambush
The ambushers no longer drive into the convoy. Instead, they'll maintain the high-ground.
Improved graphics of the background mountains.
Moved the escape point closer to the start position.
The Crossroad
Allies will now dive to cover on first contact.
Allies will wait until the whole convoy is in cover to begin their assault.
Silent Border
Objective changed to 'Get three vehicles across the border'.
Moved the ambushing AT gun inside the barn, instead of next to it.
Significantly reduced the surface area in contact with the tracks required for mines to detonate.
Made mine damage more consistently deadly.
Doubled the density of mines.
Sandbox
Overall map polish.
Removed the runway, as it felt out-of-place (the flat is still there)
A copy of the editor vehicle now spawns 150m away.
A neutral heavy from the Defence scenario now spawns 300m away.
Removed the beach. Replaced with continuous cliff.
Improved ocean visuals.
Just a few features remaining until 0.2 goes into beta:
Multiple cannons per gunner, with a potential fire delay.
Internal overlay in battle, to better show component health and remaining ammo.
Track armour and health.
Part and turret decoupling on ammo rack detonations.
- Hamish
Changed depots in 0.2-alpha branch