7 May 2025 Build 18376763 Edited 7 May 2025 – 16:19:07 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi all,

This one reimplements all missing scenarios from 0.127 over to 0.2 - with a few tweaks to take advantage of the flexibility added by the rewrites.

This update's for the 0.2 alpha, you'll have to opt-in to play it:

Changes

  • Reimplemented all missing scenarios from 0.127.

  • Made fuel tanks require larger hits to be set on fire. This should stop light spalling from creating fuel fires.

  • Ammo rack cookoff damage now scales with the quantity of propellant in the vehicle.

  • Fires now deal less damage the more extinguished they are, making them easier to put out.

  • Significantly increased the radius illuminated by muzzle flashes.

  • Lowered the brightness of muzzle flashes.

  • Halved the length of the light flash from muzzle flashes.

  • Shell impacts now apply force to the hit vehicle.

  • Replaced all scenario splash images.

  • Added separate splash images for custom battles map selection.

Fixes
  • Spare wheels now default to the air tyre model if the vehicle has no powertrain.
Scenario Tweaks

No Tank's Land

  • Objective changed from 'Destroy 75% of enemy artillery' to 'Cross no man's land'.

  • Moved the vehicle editor closer to the front.

  • Moved artillery back by several kilometres to more realistic ranges.

  • Removed allied artillery.

  • Removed crossing boards from the enemy trenches.

  • Replaced enemy AT guns with designs more suitable for the era. Designed by Nirrti from the community.

Taiga

  • Objective is now to get past several well-concealed AT guns.

  • It's now a solo mission, you're limited to one vehicle.

  • It now has a heavy fuel requirement, with a long distance travelled since the last refuel.

Ambush

  • The ambushers no longer drive into the convoy. Instead, they'll maintain the high-ground.

  • Improved graphics of the background mountains.

  • Moved the escape point closer to the start position.

The Crossroad

  • Allies will now dive to cover on first contact.

  • Allies will wait until the whole convoy is in cover to begin their assault.

Silent Border

  • Objective changed to 'Get three vehicles across the border'.

  • Moved the ambushing AT gun inside the barn, instead of next to it.

  • Significantly reduced the surface area in contact with the tracks required for mines to detonate.

  • Made mine damage more consistently deadly.

  • Doubled the density of mines.

Sandbox

  • Overall map polish.

  • Removed the runway, as it felt out-of-place (the flat is still there)

  • A copy of the editor vehicle now spawns 150m away.

  • A neutral heavy from the Defence scenario now spawns 300m away.

  • Removed the beach. Replaced with continuous cliff.

  • Improved ocean visuals.

Just a few features remaining until 0.2 goes into beta:

  • Multiple cannons per gunner, with a potential fire delay.

  • Internal overlay in battle, to better show component health and remaining ammo.

  • Track armour and health.

  • Part and turret decoupling on ammo rack detonations.

  • Hamish

Changed depots in 0.2-alpha branch

