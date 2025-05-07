- Texts have been improved.
- Graphics have been enhanced — including minigames, inventory items, and location details.
- Some animations have been adjusted for a smoother experience.
- UI improvements for better usability.
- New sounds have been added to enhance the atmosphere.
- The mechanics of the statue minigame have been refined for a more convenient experience.
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3168311
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update