7 May 2025 Build 18376722 Edited 7 May 2025 – 18:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Texts have been improved.
  • Graphics have been enhanced — including minigames, inventory items, and location details.
  • Some animations have been adjusted for a smoother experience.
  • UI improvements for better usability.
  • New sounds have been added to enhance the atmosphere.
  • The mechanics of the statue minigame have been refined for a more convenient experience.

