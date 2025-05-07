FaeTerra started as a solo development passion project.

With early prototypes exhibiting potential, I decided to pursue a dream to release my first commercial game.

I grew up inspired by creature collection games and always had a taste for the competitive battling aspect.

With this in mind, I started carving out the basics stumbling upon the growing genre of auto battlers.

Immediately sparking a vision of capturing the most fun parts of a creature collector, for me it was crafting the coolest team for battling.

FaeTerra tries to scratch this itch of team-building, evolving, and battling. Trying new compositions against friends and opponents in PVP!

With the help from Juego Studios together we created FaeTerra!

I hope players can see the vision for this title, as this is just a launch point and stepping stone for FaeTerra with hopes to expand this universe in a much bigger way in the future!

We look forward to your support!!! Thank you.