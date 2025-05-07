 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18376538 Edited 7 May 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • A new demon, The Mirrorgeist, has been added. This demon is available for play immediately.
  • A new perk, Chainsaw Hero, has been added. This perk can be unlocked via the Fate Store.
  • A new stopwatch model has been added to the Fate Store, along with a set of coloured skins.
  • Updated the description on item cards that can't be charmed (Bone and Chainsaw) for clarification.
  • Fixed a bug where certain visual effects wouldn't play when encountering the same jumpscare multiple times in a row.
  • Fixed a bug where the stopwatch's warning audio would stop playing when investigating at 10 seconds or less.
  • Minor UI improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1805571
  • Loading history…
Depot 1805572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link