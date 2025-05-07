- A new demon, The Mirrorgeist, has been added. This demon is available for play immediately.
- A new perk, Chainsaw Hero, has been added. This perk can be unlocked via the Fate Store.
- A new stopwatch model has been added to the Fate Store, along with a set of coloured skins.
- Updated the description on item cards that can't be charmed (Bone and Chainsaw) for clarification.
- Fixed a bug where certain visual effects wouldn't play when encountering the same jumpscare multiple times in a row.
- Fixed a bug where the stopwatch's warning audio would stop playing when investigating at 10 seconds or less.
- Minor UI improvements.
Patch notes for v0.16.0
Update notes via Steam Community
