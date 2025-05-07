- Fixed volume slider
- Fixed crouching idle animation
- Fixed an issue that allows players to wear weapon in the Botanical Alpha Lycan level
- Fixed force opening door in werewolf form
- Fixed a lamp in the first Hangar quest level, where player was able to stuck
- Fixed turning around in customizer
- Tweaked stamina consumption
- Tweaked Jessica's feedback while pressing "Q"
Hotfix
