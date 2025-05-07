 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18376524 Edited 7 May 2025 – 16:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed volume slider
  • Fixed crouching idle animation
  • Fixed an issue that allows players to wear weapon in the Botanical Alpha Lycan level
  • Fixed force opening door in werewolf form
  • Fixed a lamp in the first Hangar quest level, where player was able to stuck
  • Fixed turning around in customizer
  • Tweaked stamina consumption
  • Tweaked Jessica's feedback while pressing "Q"

Changed files in this update

Depot 2343901
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link