7 May 2025 Build 18376413
Update notes via Steam Community

Changed

  • Updated translations from crowdin.com

Fixed

  • Fixed issue where grass in some modded maps where not showing

Known Issue

  • Some mods have items that writes an warning like: "The referenced script on this Behaviour (Game Object '<null>') is missing!" in the console. This is due to some changed in NGO Unity made. Luckily its easy to fix. The mod creator just need to upgrade the mod project to latest Mod Tools (Unity 6) and rebuild the mod. Should fix this particular issue

  • Enjoy!

