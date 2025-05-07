The update that many of you have been asking for - the loft update is available now! It includes 77 free items as well as 19 new wallpapers and floors

New Items

As always, the new items have been chosen based on your suggestions, which you can send to our Discord . Thank you so much for your continued support. Together we make the game better!

You will also find some unusual items that have never been seen before, but they fit into the game very well: ladders, suspended sofa, suspended chair, wall mounted beds and more

Wallpapers and floor

We've added new loft-style wallpaper and floors to make your sets even more atmospheric and fit the theme of the update

Other Changes and Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where while painting floors you could paint walls and vice versa

Keep up with the latest news

We share all the updates on several platforms. Join our other communities to stay up-to-date!

Twitter TikTok Discord

Have a great time playing our game!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2200780/My_Dream_Setup/