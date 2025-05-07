 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18376388 Edited 7 May 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
The update that many of you have been asking for - the loft update is available now! It includes 77 free items as well as 19 new wallpapers and floors

New Items

As always, the new items have been chosen based on your suggestions, which you can send to our Discord . Thank you so much for your continued support. Together we make the game better!

You will also find some unusual items that have never been seen before, but they fit into the game very well: ladders, suspended sofa, suspended chair, wall mounted beds and more

Wallpapers and floor

We've added new loft-style wallpaper and floors to make your sets even more atmospheric and fit the theme of the update

Other Changes and Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where while painting floors you could paint walls and vice versa

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2200781
macOS Depot 2200782
