Dear friends,

Unfortunately, this task took us significantly longer than expected, but we've completely revamped our approach to the tutorial system.

We extend our gratitude to the players who contributed not only through testing but also with invaluable feedback.

New Game Introduction Format

New players will now experience a tutorial divided into 2 phases:

New Rivulet Island , featuring 11 optional tutorial steps covering core mechanics (HP/MP recovery, buffs, combat system, powder brewing, gear/weapon crafting, attribute redistribution): Characters spawn with starter gear and essential items pre-loaded on hotbars; Rewards granted per completed step plus cumulative bonuses for multiple completions; Final rewards: Level 10.10, 300k+ talers, high-quality gear, and unique items (rings, helmet, cloak); Leaving the island now requires level 10.10; Special visual effect zones mark each tutorial step area; Path illumination guides players through recommended step sequence;

Harbur Phase follows the same structure but introduces real estate, merchant interactions, enchanting mechanics, repeatable quests, teleport system, resource gathering/refining, Vocations, and abilities; Final rewards: Level 15.15, 800k+ talers, T3 high-quality gear, T3 containers, cauldron, and useful powders;



Legacy Rivulet Island

All characters on the legacy island will be migrated to new island: Saved hotbars preserved (may cause minor tutorial tooltip mismatches); Required tutorial items available in marked areas;

Legacy island real estate: Access relocated to Harbur (check property descriptions for tavern backyard door marker (BYD ;)).

Revised Island Tax thresholds/distribution: 50% burns, 50% is allocated to "royal" treasury between existing castles in Dwarrhan.

Added all Vocations trainers (Tiers 1-6) to main village hall;

Added map/compass markers for key NPCs (market, weapon and armor sellers, community cauldron, quests from guard captains, hunters, and butchers, warlocks, and token sellers;

Many dummy-NPCs were replaced with quest-relevant NPCs;

Daerkunn County

AI spawn adjustments within 1.5km of Harbur: decreased AI levels, removed bears and rare, dangerous animals;

Added teleport points to streamline Phase 2 tutorial;

Movement Speed & Energy

New sprint multipliers: out of combat -- x1.75, in combat -- x1.35;

"In Combat" status triggers on damage dealt/received (15s duration) and any attacks (5s duration);

Base sprint energy cost increased to 2 pts/sec;

Idle energy regen boosted to 10%/sec;

Reduced the volume of and standardized heavy breathing SFX;

Miscellaneous

Revised automatic castle tax payment system (now applies to all castle lands);

Fixed item pickup vulnerability during teleport activation;

Added rune interaction lock during castle the white phase;

Refiner DVB and its recovery speed were doubled;

Fixed T2-T3 mana burn abilities;

Reworked T1 county castle forts;

Corrected food buff tooltips;

Fixed event Fazira teleports;

Addressed back-sheathed weapon skin display issues;

Previous Hotfixes

Marketplace: commissions on average reduced by 50%, set 1% listing fee regardless of duration;

Phazira Quests: fixed coin-to-gear exchange errors, migrated to new quest system, localization fixes;

Castle Runes: fixed unintended rune disappearance;

lternative Routing: achieved 100% efficiency for players who provided feedback;

In-Game Store

Skins: Set of Luxurious Cloaks; Demon Mask Set; Fiend Mask Set; Ancient Centurioun Helm; Golden Centuriou Helm; Ancient Footman Helm; Golden Footman Helm; Sun Mask; Northern Helm; Old Wizard Hat; Grand Wizard Hat;



Our Plans

Updates beyond current public roadmap.

Chapter 1: Will close after addressing critical tutorial bugs Ongoing tutorial refinements (steps, UX, details) to continue alongside Chapter 2 Adding NPC voiceovers for tutorial

Chapter 2: Damage formula overhaul; Related bug fixes; Partial rebalance; Castle capture mechanics (including teleportation);

Chapter 2-3 Additions: "Saint" karma (up to Lvl 21) and tax exemption (up to Lvl 31) for new players, tax evasion penalty for players over Lvl 31; Royal treasury redistribution among castles; Solo/group dungeons as alternate gear/recipe sources (using legacy island assets); Adding T4-T6 powders to NPC vendors Relaxed VDB restrictions with normalized cooldowns Map markers for NPCs in remaining villages/towns Reduced UI clutter in marker system Higher priority for: T2 settlements T3 counties T10-12 items



Best regards,

The Atlant Games Team