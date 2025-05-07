 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 May 2025 Build 18376365 Edited 7 May 2025 – 15:46:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where purchases from the shop would not save properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the player could break the game over by entering the map menu
  • Removed an automatic interaction that could trap the player
  • Adjusted the clickable radius of money pickups to avoid dialogue breaks
  • Adjusted the behavior of the interaction system to improve stability (Still in progress)
  • Adjusted the behavior of smoke bombs so that they can hit Hachishaku

Adjustments and Additions in progress

  • Chinese localization
  • Smoke Bomb switching
  • environment improvements
  • Gravure mode
  • 1 additional costume (model)
  • ? additional costume alternate colors

Changed files in this update

Depot 3572581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link