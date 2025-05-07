- Fixed an issue where purchases from the shop would not save properly.
- Fixed an issue where the player could break the game over by entering the map menu
- Removed an automatic interaction that could trap the player
- Adjusted the clickable radius of money pickups to avoid dialogue breaks
- Adjusted the behavior of the interaction system to improve stability (Still in progress)
- Adjusted the behavior of smoke bombs so that they can hit Hachishaku
Adjustments and Additions in progress
- Chinese localization
- Smoke Bomb switching
- environment improvements
- Gravure mode
- 1 additional costume (model)
- ? additional costume alternate colors
Changed files in this update