7 May 2025 Build 18376254
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • savegame: Fixed bug in savegames due of last version

  • simulation: Fixed destroy Rooms Resources (like water) on dismantle

  • simulation: Fixed missing event for room water

  • tutorial: Some smaller tutorial fixes

  • ui: Fixed resource containers not showing the users in special cases anymore

Added

  • radiation: Finished Room Pump Interior Item

  • radiation: Added Waterpump has now a visual Filling State

  • radiation: Added WaterPumpRoom to fill/empty the rooms water

  • radiation: Water in the Room can shield radiation from outside too

  • radiation: Added Water container for Rooms

  • ui: Added no blueprint hint when no blueprint is shown

Improved

  • tutorial: Improved Tutorial using the newer Automatic Fill Task Button

  • ui: Changed order of Text in PiMenu to make it more clear what is done

  • ui: Added Hint when the player want to launch a supply ship with no avaibale docking Port

Balancing

  • item: Water dispenser only need steel, to make it easier to start on a new ship ¹

Thanks to zytukin¹ for ideas, reports, suggestions or contribution.

Changed files in this update

