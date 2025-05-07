Fixes
-
savegame: Fixed bug in savegames due of last version
-
simulation: Fixed destroy Rooms Resources (like water) on dismantle
-
simulation: Fixed missing event for room water
-
tutorial: Some smaller tutorial fixes
-
ui: Fixed resource containers not showing the users in special cases anymore
Added
-
radiation: Finished Room Pump Interior Item
-
radiation: Added Waterpump has now a visual Filling State
-
radiation: Added WaterPumpRoom to fill/empty the rooms water
-
radiation: Water in the Room can shield radiation from outside too
-
radiation: Added Water container for Rooms
-
ui: Added no blueprint hint when no blueprint is shown
Improved
-
tutorial: Improved Tutorial using the newer Automatic Fill Task Button
-
ui: Changed order of Text in PiMenu to make it more clear what is done
-
ui: Added Hint when the player want to launch a supply ship with no avaibale docking Port
Balancing
- item: Water dispenser only need steel, to make it easier to start on a new ship ¹
Thanks to zytukin¹ for ideas, reports, suggestions or contribution.
