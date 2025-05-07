Hotfix 3:
-
Fixed a bug where some players couldn't see 3 fish species (Bream, Mutton Snapper, and Long Spine Porcupinefish) in the shop in Laboratory. (To fix it please enter the Oceanarium location, and after returning to the Laboratory, the fish will be available!), which prevented them from completing the Laboratory DLC. This issue is now resolved. We sincerely apologize for this bug!
-
Fixed an issue where some laboratory fish was packed incorrectly when placed into packing machine in the Supermarket DLC. This now works correctly.
Changed files in this update