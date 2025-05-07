 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18376079
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixed]

  • When changing the select rebind button in the controls menu will self-lock the game
    Keeping in mind you'll always need the mouse to control the UI

Thanks everyone for playing and enjoying the game!
-Knight Owl Games and Goblinz Publishing

