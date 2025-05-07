For a long time (even in the Early Access), lots of players had problems finding the last 1% of the treasure. Treasure seeking was part of our initial idea, and it is in no way mandatory, but we know there are lots of you who enjoy the process. However, missing the last 1% can be really annoying, especially when a pile of copper coins hides amongst barrel remains.

That's why we added a new character update to the shop - Moonlight Chart. After collecting 98% of the treasure in the level, the rest will be revealed on your magic map (goblet icon). You still need to find the majority of the treasure, but the upgrade will help you with the final pieces and save you some trouble.

New Shop Upgrade - Moonlight Chart

Collecting special items (Torch, Seer's Orb, or Magic Map) will show the icon of the item on the HUD now.

FIXES