8 May 2025 Build 18376041 Edited 8 May 2025 – 08:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re beyond excited to team up with the incredible folks at Mintrocket to bring the underwater charm of Dave the Diver to Color-A-Cube in a special crossover event!

Players can dive into the fun and claim FREE themed models inspired by the world of Dave the Diver. Starting with the deep-sea explorer himself, new models will be unlocked throughout the month—including:

🧢 Dave the Diver – The legend himself kicks off the event.

🍣 Bancho Sushi – Serve up some style with this tasty addition.

🚤 Dave’s Diving Boat – The vessel that gets you where the action is.

🐡 Angler Fish – A glowing finale from the deep.

Jump into Color-A-Cube, collect all four models, and make your cube world a little more oceanic!

Stay tuned for more exciting collabs in the future 👀

#DaveTheDiver

