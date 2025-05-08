We’re beyond excited to team up with the incredible folks at Mintrocket to bring the underwater charm of Dave the Diver to Color-A-Cube in a special crossover event!

Players can dive into the fun and claim FREE themed models inspired by the world of Dave the Diver. Starting with the deep-sea explorer himself, new models will be unlocked throughout the month—including:

🧢 Dave the Diver – The legend himself kicks off the event.

🍣 Bancho Sushi – Serve up some style with this tasty addition.

🚤 Dave’s Diving Boat – The vessel that gets you where the action is.

🐡 Angler Fish – A glowing finale from the deep.

Jump into Color-A-Cube, collect all four models, and make your cube world a little more oceanic!



Stay tuned for more exciting collabs in the future 👀

#DaveTheDiver