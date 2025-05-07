 Skip to content

7 May 2025 Build 18376026
Update notes

2025年5月7日22.00左右 V1.35
1.喵喵紧急修复 强行修补部分存档丢失绝龙周边异空问题
2.暂时战斗删除ctrl快捷键，以免出BUG
如果喜欢本游戏，求您推荐给朋友助力存活，这样以后我们会更多免费更新内容！
本游戏DLC不影响剧情与数值，喜欢本体就投喂我们吧！
【如果遇到BUG 请加BUG反馈群】736701831 领取补偿与更好为你服务
【音乐DLC已经上架啦，过段时间BGM将大幅度调整！】
欢迎加入QQ群方便与您联络、以及周边活动
【老群】764603578
【新】10群 : 557532683 11 群 : 748081391

