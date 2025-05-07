Added a sign pointing to the customization NPC
Added a scroll view when displaying many weapon perks
Updated statue perk 4 icon
Fixed possible softlock when opening multiple windows
Fixed sounds disappearing on player's death under specific circumstances
Fixed ending cutscene appearing as a black screen
Fixed an issue pausing Puginoko AI process on floor 3
Fixed an issue stopping Okarus AI process
Fixed some characters in Spanish & Portuguese ("..." looking like "_")
Fixed an issue preventing the legendary bleed blessing to stack
Fixed an issue preventing epic bleed blessings duration to scale
Fixed Okarus sliding when doing some specific patterns
Fixed armor blessing granting armor every 20s working only once
Fixed "new weapon" popup never disappearing under specific circumstances
Fixed darkened Hub training room floor
Fixed signs pointing to doors that no longer exist
Fixed blessing spawning a wrath when the player is hit
