Added a sign pointing to the customization NPC

Added a scroll view when displaying many weapon perks

Updated statue perk 4 icon

Fixed possible softlock when opening multiple windows

Fixed sounds disappearing on player's death under specific circumstances

Fixed ending cutscene appearing as a black screen

Fixed an issue pausing Puginoko AI process on floor 3

Fixed an issue stopping Okarus AI process

Fixed some characters in Spanish & Portuguese ("..." looking like "_")

Fixed an issue preventing the legendary bleed blessing to stack

Fixed an issue preventing epic bleed blessings duration to scale

Fixed Okarus sliding when doing some specific patterns

Fixed armor blessing granting armor every 20s working only once

Fixed "new weapon" popup never disappearing under specific circumstances

Fixed darkened Hub training room floor

Fixed signs pointing to doors that no longer exist

Fixed blessing spawning a wrath when the player is hit