7 May 2025 Build 18375791 Edited 7 May 2025 – 18:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  1. Added outline for cash register interaction.
  2. Pizza pack interaction fixed.
  3. If there is a customer waiting for approval at the point of ordering, it is shown as a notification in the ingame ui.
  4. Paddle cargo bug fixed.
  5. Fixed trash bin bugs.
  6. Welcome pop-up localization added.
  7. Added feedback button to pause menu.
  8. Checked colliders inside and outside the restaurant and added missing colliders / passing through walls bug
  9. Settings panel bugs fixed.
  10. Fixed the input of objects transported in hand truck.
  11. Improved adding objects to the tray interaction.
  12. Machines are not working when they are broken.
  13. Sponge and mop interaction fixed.
  14. Improving the Save System
    1. Shifting positions of packs in the kitchen after “in-out”
    2. Recording the contamination of countertops and machines in the kitchen
  15. Fixed placement error on the lower shelves of the benches.
  16. Prevented small tables from being moved when there is an object.
  17. Added cargo opening videos to the machines.
  18. Improved language translations.
  19. Rotary grill has been improved.
  20. Wrap papers interaction has been improved.
  21. Fixed bugs in the shipping system.
  22. Lavash product package image fixed.
  23. Freezer interaction fixed

Changed files in this update

Depot 3062051
