- Added outline for cash register interaction.
- Pizza pack interaction fixed.
- If there is a customer waiting for approval at the point of ordering, it is shown as a notification in the ingame ui.
- Paddle cargo bug fixed.
- Fixed trash bin bugs.
- Welcome pop-up localization added.
- Added feedback button to pause menu.
- Checked colliders inside and outside the restaurant and added missing colliders / passing through walls bug
- Settings panel bugs fixed.
- Fixed the input of objects transported in hand truck.
- Improved adding objects to the tray interaction.
- Machines are not working when they are broken.
- Sponge and mop interaction fixed.
- Improving the Save System
- Shifting positions of packs in the kitchen after “in-out”
- Recording the contamination of countertops and machines in the kitchen
- Fixed placement error on the lower shelves of the benches.
- Prevented small tables from being moved when there is an object.
- Added cargo opening videos to the machines.
- Improved language translations.
- Rotary grill has been improved.
- Wrap papers interaction has been improved.
- Fixed bugs in the shipping system.
- Lavash product package image fixed.
- Freezer interaction fixed
Bug Fix Update 5
